NCAA: Athletes must have scholarships honored if opting out of season over COVID-19 concerns
COLLEGE ATHLETICS

NCAA: Athletes must have scholarships honored if opting out of season over COVID-19 concerns

UW vs Idaho

Wyoming football players sing 'Ragtime Cowboy Joe' with the student section after the Cowboys' 21-16 victory over Idaho on Sept. 14, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. As part of requirements the NCAA is demanding schools and conferences to meet in order to play fall sports, all student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of the season if they have health concerns related to COVID-19.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- If student-athletes decide to opt out of their respective seasons because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, their scholarships must be honored by their institutions.

It's among the requirements the NCAA is demanding of schools and conferences if they are going to conduct fall sports in any capacity this year. College sports' governing body announced Wednesday it is leaving it up to each of its respective divisions -- Division I, II and III -- to determine if it can meet the requirements in order to conduct fall championships.

Each division has until Aug. 21 to decide whether or not its falls sports and championships should be played this year. If at least 50 percent of eligible teams decide to cancel their fall season, no NCAA championship will be played in that sport in that division.

As part of the requirements, all student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of participation if they're concerned about contracting COVID-19. In that case, the athlete's scholarship commitment would have to be honored by his or her school.

At the University of Wyoming, no football players have knowingly opted out of the season at this point. Coaches for UW's women's soccer, men's and women's cross country and volleyball teams told the Star-Tribune last week that none of their players have informed them they're not comfortable playing this fall.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

