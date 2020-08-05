NCAA: Athletes must have scholarships honored if opting out of season over COVID-19 concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- If student-athletes decide to opt out of their respective seasons because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, their scholarships must be honored by their institutions.

It's among the requirements the NCAA is demanding of schools and conferences if they are going to conduct fall sports in any capacity this year. College sports' governing body announced Wednesday it is leaving it up to each of its respective divisions -- Division I, II and III -- to determine if it can meet the requirements in order to conduct fall championships.

Each division has until Aug. 21 to decide whether or not its falls sports and championships should be played this year. If at least 50 percent of eligible teams decide to cancel their fall season, no NCAA championship will be played in that sport in that division.

As part of the requirements, all student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of participation if they're concerned about contracting COVID-19. In that case, the athlete's scholarship commitment would have to be honored by his or her school.