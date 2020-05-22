NCAA OKs voluntary workouts in all sports; required activities prohibited

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE — Turns out football and basketball players won’t be the only student-athletes allowed to start voluntary on-campus workouts next month.

The NCAA on Friday announced Division I athletes in all sports will be permitted to resume voluntary athletics activities on campus beginning June 1. The move lifts a moratorium college sports’ governing body had on voluntary workouts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Required athletics activities for football and men’s and women’s basketball teams are still prohibited through June 30, though the association announced schools will be allowed to cover expenses for football players that they normally would outside of tuition and fees, including meals and lodging. A current waiver allowing eight hours of weekly virtual instruction in all sports also has been extended.

“The return of voluntary activity in addition to the extension of the waiver to allow virtual, nonphysical activity shows sensitivity to local, state and regional differences in how Division I campuses are reopening,” NCAA Division I Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said. “We will continue to be considerate of these differences with wise and flexible administration of our regulations, and we expect schools to keep the well-being of student-athletes as a priority.”