Nearly 200 University of Wyoming student-athletes earn MW academic honors

With women's track and field and swimming and diving leading the way, 195 University of Wyoming student-athletes were named to the Academic All-Mountain West teams for the spring season.

The Cowgirls' track and field team had 38 selections, followed by women's swimming and diving with 33, men's track and field with 32 and women's soccer with 30. The remainder of the honorees for UW were women's basketball (14), men's basketball and women's volleyball (11 each), men's golf (10) and women's golf and tennis (8 each).