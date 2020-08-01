Olympic sports are still slated to compete for UW this fall. Here's how they're preparing.

“I don’t even know if we’ll huddle up,” Callihan said. “We’ll probably try to keep a safe distance as much as possible. At some point, we’re going to end up a little closer together. When we can, we’ll probably use them, but to say we’re going to wear a mask for a two-hour practice I don’t think is reasonable.”

Dahlberg said while it’s unlikely all 38 of his student-athletes will run together in a cluster, he anticipates them being able to run in “groups of some sort.” But training outdoors also gives the cross country teams the option of spacing all of its runners out if needed.

“Right now, we’re kind of waiting for what guidelines are going to be placed in general and then just adapting what we have to within those,” Dahlberg said. “One nice thing about our sport is there is no contact, and it’s outside. So, especially during the fall, we can really spread out if we have to.”

Cuadrado said his student-athletes will be required to spread out when standing in line during warmups and individual drills, though he said the goal is to avoid having his players form lines as often as possible. But social distancing can be more of a challenge in soccer and volleyball, sports with smaller rosters that need nearly every player available in order to practice team periods.