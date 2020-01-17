Pokescast: Your weekly Wyoming Cowboys podcast

Episode 38: Sticking (mostly) to sports
In a fired-up edition of the Pokescast, Davis and Brady discuss Wyoming's upcoming matchup with Air Force on the gridiron as well as the undersized rotation the Cowboys' basketball team is having to deal with early in the season. They finish up with strong opinions on the #sticktosports crowd and why it's the worst.
Episode 37: Back in the saddle
The Pokescast returns with Wyoming beat writer Davis Potter's debut. He and Brady weigh in on the football team's turnaround on the field and the ongoing legal situation off of it. Also, two very different starts to the basketball season are discussed.
Episode 36: Mullin it over
Brandon and Brady debate the ever-growing legacy of Larry Nance Jr.'s teammate and discuss the effects transfer rule changes could have on college sports. Plus, hear from the subject of the Star-Tribune's Sunday feature, Wyoming diver Scotia Mullin.
Episode 35: Buffalo Wild Week
Brady and Brandon discuss and dissect the NFL Draft, where Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, despite a controversy surrounding old tweets, became the highest drafted Cowboy of all time and Natrona County grad Taven Bryan went 29th overall to Jacksonville.