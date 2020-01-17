Pokescast: Your weekly Wyoming Cowboys podcast

Join us each week for the Pokescast, a podcast about University of Wyoming athletics brought to you by the Star-Tribune.

Episode 76: Back to the future

In the first episode of the new year, Davis and Brady reconvene to recap the end of Wyoming's football season and look ahead to an offseason that's as important for the offense as it promising for the Cowboys. The conversation then pivots to the state of the men's basketball program as Wyoming remains the only winless team in Mountain West play.

Episode 75: Talking Arizona and making picks

In this abbreviated bowl-centric episode, Davis dives into Wyoming's Arizona Bowl matchup with Georgia State (not Buffalo), runs through the rest of the Mountain West's bowl lineup, gives his thoughts on the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups and predicts his national champion.

Episode 74: Waiting to bowl

Davis and Brady reconvene to discuss Wyoming's season-ending loss to Air Force that followed a familiar pattern for the Cowboys down the stretch. Davis then gives his best guess as to where Wyoming will go for its bowl game before the conversation pivots to basketball ahead of the Cowboys' Mountain West opener against Air Force.