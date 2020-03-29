Potter: When will we get sports back? It's up to us.

LARAMIE — This is weird, huh?
The Elite Eight was held this weekend as the last men’s and women’s college basketball teams left standing competed for spots in the Final Four. The NBA and NHL are winding down their regular seasons while Major League Baseball’s is just getting started. The Masters, the first major tournament of the golf season, will tee off in a couple of weeks. And many college football teams, including Wyoming, are in the midst of spring practice.
At least, that’s what’s supposed to be on the sports slate. It’s the normal schedule this time of year, but we’re living in times that are anything but.
The sports world has been put on hold in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has made its way to the United States, which is the ironic part of all of this. Whenever everything else around us is chaotic, sports are always there to take our collective minds off it all. Whether it be for a few hours or a few days, they’re our distraction, our oasis, our hope when we want to escape.
That doesn’t exist as part of this new normal, one where even the Tokyo Olympics originally scheduled for this summer have already been postponed for at least a year. Many states, including Wyoming, have shut down non-essential business operations while public health officials are urging people to stay at home in an effort to contain a virus that’s spreading rapidly.
As of Saturday night, the U.S. had more than 103,000 confirmed and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While major cities like New York and Chicago serve as hot spots for widespread infection, Wyoming certainly hasn’t been immune to it. The state had 84 confirmed cases as of Saturday night — a number that’s more than tripled in the last week — with Fremont, Laramie and Teton counties accounting for more than 64 percent of those cases.
When will the spread of the coronavirus be slowed or completely eradicated? When will we as a society get back to the old normal?
There are far more guesses than definitive answers at this point, though it sounds like things will get worse before they start getting better. Many people who have been tested for the virus are still awaiting those results, and while the fatality rate has been low in the U.S. — the CDC had the total number of deaths at 1,688 as of Saturday night, or 1.6 percent of all cases — the virus is still claiming lives. Leading doctors and health experts believe the peak won’t come for weeks.
Meanwhile, it may be months before the NBA, MLB and NHL seasons resume if they resume at all (MLB’s Opening Day was scheduled for Thursday). There won’t be any NCAA tournaments or a College World Series in June with the NCAA canceling all spring championships, and many conferences, including the Mountain West, have prohibited all organized team activities for the foreseeable future. UW, which was supposed to start spring football last week, has postponed spring practice indefinitely, but there won’t be any spring football at this point.
In fact, some Division I athletic directors and coaches have already publicly expressed concern that the nationwide shutdown could threaten the college football season this fall. Discussing the status of the 2020 season on an in-house podcast with senior associate athletic director Kevin McKinney last week, UW athletic director Tom Burman said “we have to be realistic” and that alterations could be made, including the possibility of playing a shortened season with fewer non-conference games or postponing the start of the season.
Frankly, it’s up to us to determine when we get our sports — and our regular lives — back.
There is no proven treatment or vaccine for the coronavirus, and much of our nation’s health care system is on its way to being overwhelmed by the number of critically ill patients that far outweigh hospital resources. It’s made phrases like self-isolation, social distancing and flattening the curve part of our vernacular — and for good reason.
The World Health Organization, the CDC and other health and medical experts are recommending those as the best courses of action to help limit the spread of the virus, and we should heed that advice. Be smart, and don’t be selfish.
Regardless of your age, stay at home if you’re not going to the grocery store, pharmacy or a doctor’s appointment. While nobody is immune from the disease, older people, particularly those with pre-existing conditions, are more susceptible to hospitalization or worse. Exposure can not only infect younger people, but also make them carriers, putting their parents, grandparents or any other older people they may come in contact with at greater risk. As a precaution, officials in Teton County have issued a travel ban for people 65 and older or with high-risk medical conditions as well as those living with or taking care of them until April 17.
And even if you’re buying groceries regularly, help out local restaurants every now and then that are feeling the financial impact. The statewide shutdown here in Wyoming has forced them to close their dining rooms, but many are still doing takeout and delivery orders. If you’re able to afford it, occasionally tip more than the usual 15 or 20 percent, too.
The far-reaching effects of this global health crisis are serious, and we need to treat them accordingly. The sooner we do that, the sooner we’ll get those sports back that we miss so much.
