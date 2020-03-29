Potter: When will we get sports back? It's up to us.

The World Health Organization, the CDC and other health and medical experts are recommending those as the best courses of action to help limit the spread of the virus, and we should heed that advice. Be smart, and don’t be selfish.

Regardless of your age, stay at home if you’re not going to the grocery store, pharmacy or a doctor’s appointment. While nobody is immune from the disease, older people, particularly those with pre-existing conditions, are more susceptible to hospitalization or worse. Exposure can not only infect younger people, but also make them carriers, putting their parents, grandparents or any other older people they may come in contact with at greater risk. As a precaution, officials in Teton County have issued a travel ban for people 65 and older or with high-risk medical conditions as well as those living with or taking care of them until April 17.

And even if you’re buying groceries regularly, help out local restaurants every now and then that are feeling the financial impact. The statewide shutdown here in Wyoming has forced them to close their dining rooms, but many are still doing takeout and delivery orders. If you’re able to afford it, occasionally tip more than the usual 15 or 20 percent, too.

The far-reaching effects of this global health crisis are serious, and we need to treat them accordingly. The sooner we do that, the sooner we’ll get those sports back that we miss so much.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

