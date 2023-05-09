LARAMIE – The Wyoming soccer teams won a Mountain West regular-season title for the second time in program history last season.

In 2023, the Cowgirls will try to win the conference tournament for the first time when the event is contested at the Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie.

Colleen Corbin, the reigning MW coach of the year, released UW's complete schedule Monday.

The road to a repeat begins with a non-conference home game against the Colorado School of Mines on Aug. 12 and concludes with the Border War against Colorado State on Oct. 26 at the Madrid Sports Complex.

"We are excited about our schedule. It provides us an opportunity to compete against different types of programs from different conferences," Corbin said in a release. "It’s an opportunity to play opponents that we haven’t had on the schedule in recent past and return to a couple teams that have come to us.”

The remainder of the non-conference slate features home matches against Weber State (Aug. 20), Northern Colorado (Sept. 3) and Idaho State (Sept. 7). UW also plays road matches at South Dakota (Aug. 24), Omaha (Aug. 27), Louisville (Sept. 10) and North Dakota (Sept. 14).

"Getting to travel to Louisville is going to be a very special experience," Corbin said. “They have a phenomenal facility that we are excited to play in. Getting to expose our players to the ACC and being able to compete against a team of that caliber is going to be really exciting. It’s going to prepare us for an always competitive Mountain West.”

The Cowgirls open MW play with home games against UNLV (Sept. 21) and Nevada (Sept. 24).

UW faces a daunting road stretch with trips to Boise State (Sept. 28), Utah State (Oct. 1), San Jose State (Oct. 5) and Fresno State (Oct. 8) before finally returning to Laramie to face Front Range foes Air Force (Oct. 12) and Colorado College (Oct. 15).

The Cowgirls close the regular season with road matches at San Diego State (Oct. 19) and New Mexico (Oct. 22) before the home finale against the rival Rams.

The MW Tournament will be Oct. 29-Nov. 4 in Laramie.

UW returns a talented cast led by MW offensive player of the year Jamie Tatum and fellow all-MW first team selection Alyssa Bedard.