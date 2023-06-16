CASPER – The Mountain West is on the verge of losing its best men’s basketball program and the Southern California market.

San Diego State has informed the conference that the school “intends to resign from the Mountain West Conference,” according to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The Aztecs' exit fee jumps from $16.5 million to $34 million if they don't give notice by June 30.

SDSU does not have an official invitation from a Power 5 conference but is expected to eventually join the Pac-12, which is losing UCLA and USC to the Big Ten in 2024 and still negotiating a new media rights deal.

According to Thamel, the letter sent by SDSU president Adela de la Torre on June 13 is “not the official notice of resignation.” The school is hoping to get an extra month to weigh its options before the June 30 deadline.

Wyoming is not scheduled to play SDSU in football in 2023. The Aztecs will be the preseason favorite to repeat as men’s basketball champions after becoming the first MW team to reach the Final Four.

“You do what you do to keep your ecosystem competitive and viable,” first-year MW commissioner Gloria Nevarez said during an interview with the Star-Tribune in January when asked about the threat of looming realignment. “I don’t think I would ever mount a campaign to keep a school from doing what’s best for that school, but we also have to position the Mountain West to stay strong.”

The MW remained unscathed a year ago when the Big 12 added Cincinnati, Houston and UCF from the American Athletic Conference and independent BYU as a response to losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2024.

Tom Burman believes there is a window the MW needs to take advantage of right now with the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff guaranteeing a spot for the champions from the top six conferences.

UW’s athletics director has been bracing for the Aztecs’ departure.

“It’s not going to cripple us,” Burman said on the Pokescast in April. “I think we can adapt, whether we expand or stay status quo. Even if we stay status quo, I think we’re going to be fine.”

The Cowboys are 19-19 all-time against the Aztecs in football and trails the men’s basketball series 47-41.