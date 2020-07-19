Scheduling is just another uncertainty for UW athletics amid pandemic

“The Group of Fives need to support each other,” Burman said. “If the Group of Five determines that it’s in the best interest of all of us to just play a conference schedule, I will support that. But if you look at what the Big Ten did to the (Mid-American Conference), in my opinion, that’s financial ruin for the MAC schools. And I hope the Big Ten does something to make them whole. But we’ve got to kind of stick together and help each other.”

Although a date hasn’t been set, Burman said UW is “pushing hard” to get the Utah game — the first in a home-and-home series that calls for UW to make the return trip to Salt Lake City in 2025 — rescheduled as soon as possible. As for who could replace the Utes on UW’s schedule this season assuming the Cowboys play a non-conference slate, it would almost certainly have to be a team willing to make the trip to Laramie and one that doesn’t already have a game scheduled for the third Saturday in September.