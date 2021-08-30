Sean Chambers named Cowboys starting quarterback

LARAMIE – Sean Chambers didn’t fight back from a third season-ending injury to hold a clipboard.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback plans to lead Wyoming on and off the field this season.
Chambers will get the chance to do that after beating out Levi Williams for the starting position.
UW head coach Craig Bohl released the depth chart for the Montana State game Monday with Chambers getting the opening day start for the third consecutive season.
The Cowboys host the Bobcats Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., ESPN+).
“Sean is our leader right now,” starting right tackle Frank Crum said. “I’ll follow that guy anywhere because I know he has my back. I’m not saying that’s not the same with Levi, but Sean, I trust that guy.”
Chambers, a team captain, helped lead UW to an upset win over Missouri in the 2019 opener before missing the final five games with a left knee injury. Williams finished the season with an impressive performance in the Arizona Bowl.
Three snaps into the 2020 season, Chambers broke his left fibula at Nevada. He had had previously broken his right fibula in 2018 as a true freshman.
“The emotions are going to be running pretty high,” Chambers said of returning to start again at War Memorial Stadium. “It’s going to be really sweet just to go back out there in front of the fans and play again. It’s going to be really cool just to suit up, throw the uniform on and go out there and play.”
Obviously, the Cowboys need to keep their quarterbacks healthier in order to contend for the program’s first Mountain West Conference championship.
Williams played the final four games with a dislocated throwing shoulder last season as UW finished a disappointing 2-4.
“Sean is a great quarterback,” said veteran offensive lineman Alonzo Velazquez, who will protect Chambers’ blind side after also missing the 2020 campaign due to injury. “He’s a great spirit in the huddle, too. He is never down on us, always keeping us up. It means a lot to be the left tackle and to get to block for Sean. I love it.”
Chambers has accounted for 22 touchdowns in 13 career games at UW. He has rushed for 894 yards and 12 touchdowns but only completed 46% of his passes for 1,187 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Cowboys must have more balance on offense under first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek. Bohl said that was the case during the final scrimmage of fall camp when Chambers shined in the passing game.
“Sean has been battling those injuries for the last two, three years,” starting running back Xazavian Valladay said. “Just being able to see him go out there and make plays like he did in 2019, and even better, everybody is behind him.”
Chambers is looking to build on his 9-4 career record as the starter, which includes the painful loss in Reno to open the 2020 campaign when he was carted off the field.
Bohl said there is a chance Williams will also play in games, but the offense is officially in Chambers’ hands again.
“The big emphasis for me is staying on the field,” Chambers said. “I want to do everything in my power to stay on the field, whether that’s running out of bounds or just playing smarter. I think that is what I’ve got to do. Taking unnecessary hits is not in the game plan nowadays.”
