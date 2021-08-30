Sean Chambers named Cowboys starting quarterback

Obviously, the Cowboys need to keep their quarterbacks healthier in order to contend for the program’s first Mountain West Conference championship.

Williams played the final four games with a dislocated throwing shoulder last season as UW finished a disappointing 2-4.

“Sean is a great quarterback,” said veteran offensive lineman Alonzo Velazquez, who will protect Chambers’ blind side after also missing the 2020 campaign due to injury. “He’s a great spirit in the huddle, too. He is never down on us, always keeping us up. It means a lot to be the left tackle and to get to block for Sean. I love it.”

Chambers has accounted for 22 touchdowns in 13 career games at UW. He has rushed for 894 yards and 12 touchdowns but only completed 46% of his passes for 1,187 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Cowboys must have more balance on offense under first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek. Bohl said that was the case during the final scrimmage of fall camp when Chambers shined in the passing game.

“Sean has been battling those injuries for the last two, three years,” starting running back Xazavian Valladay said. “Just being able to see him go out there and make plays like he did in 2019, and even better, everybody is behind him.”