Seven Cowgirls earn All-Mountain West swimming and diving honors

Seven members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team were named to the All-Mountain West team on Monday after their performances at the MW Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over the weekend.

Junior Katelyn Blattner earned honors in the 200 and 500 freestyle and the 200 backstroke after winning both the freestyle events and placing second in the 200 back. Blattner also set a program record in the 500 free.

Junior diver Karla Contreras was also a three-time selection after finishing second in the platform, fourth in the 3-meter and eighth in the 1-meter.

Three Cowgirls earned All-MW honors in two events: junior Hannah Mclean-Leonard (2nd in the 100 fly, 3rd in the 200 fly); sophomore Lainee Jones (4th in the 200 free, 8th in the 500 free); and freshman diver Melissa Mirafuentes (1st in the platform, 3rd in the 3-meter).

Also named to the team were senior Daniela Luna Rocha (6th in the 1650 free) and freshman Emily Giles (6th in the 200 back).

