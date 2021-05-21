Seven University of Wyoming track & field athletes qualify for NCAA West Preliminary

Seven University of Wyoming track and field athletes met the qualifying standards to compete in the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary on May 26-29 in College Station, Texas.
Junior William Nolan (Cheyenne South), who will compete in both the long jump and the triple jump, is one of five Cowboys to be ranked in the top 48 of his respective events. Joining Nolan at the meet will be Laramie sophomore ALbert Steiner (3000-meter steeplechase), freshman Kareem Mersal (long jump) and seniors Colton Paller (discus) and Kirk Unland (hammer).
For the Cowgirls, Sadie McMullen qualified in the long jump and Mary Carbee in the hammer.
