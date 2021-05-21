 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven University of Wyoming track & field athletes qualify for NCAA West Preliminary
0 comments
UW TRACK & FIELD

Seven University of Wyoming track & field athletes qualify for NCAA West Preliminary

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Seven University of Wyoming track and field athletes met the qualifying standards to compete in the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary on May 26-29 in College Station, Texas.

Junior William Nolan (Cheyenne South), who will compete in both the long jump and the triple jump, is one of five Cowboys to be ranked in the top 48 of his respective events. Joining Nolan at the meet will be Laramie sophomore ALbert Steiner (3000-meter steeplechase), freshman Kareem Mersal (long jump) and seniors Colton Paller (discus) and Kirk Unland (hammer).

For the Cowgirls, Sadie McMullen qualified in the long jump and Mary Carbee in the hammer.

William Nolan headshot

Nolan
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News