Seven Wyoming wrestlers are ranked in initial RPI rankings

Montorie Bridges was the highest-ranked wrestler among seven University of Wyoming Cowboys in the initial RPI rankings and second Coaches Panel rankings released on Thursday.
The junior, who has a team-best 26 wins, was listed as No. 5 in the RPI and No. 9 in the Coaches Panel at 133 pounds.
Also earning rankings for the Cowboys were junior Jaron Jenson at 149 (No. 30 in RPI, No. 33 in Coaches Panel); senior Dewey Krueger at 157 (29/33); Sheridan's Hayden Hastings at 174 (31/12); sophomore Tate Samuelson at 184 (26/31); freshman Stephen Buchanan at 197 (22/24); and junior Brian Andrews at heavyweight (12/20).
Wyoming closes out its home season Sunday when it welcomes Northern Colorado to the UniWyo Multi-Purpose Gym.