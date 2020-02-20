Seven Wyoming wrestlers named to Big 12 All-Academic team

Seven University of Wyoming wrestlers earned big 12 All-Academic honors it was announced Thursday, with five Cowboys named to the first team and two to the second team.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
First-team honorees were Montorie Bridges, Trevor Jeffries (Gillette), Logan Jensen, Casey Randles and Tate Samuelson. Cole Moody and Cole Verner (Green River) were named to the second team.
First-team selections must have maintained at least a 3.20 GPA while second-team selections must have maintained a GPA of 3.00 to 3.19.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.