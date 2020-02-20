You are the owner of this article.
Seven Wyoming wrestlers named to Big 12 All-Academic team
UW WRESTLING

Seven Wyoming wrestlers named to Big 12 All-Academic team

Seven University of Wyoming wrestlers earned big 12 All-Academic honors it was announced Thursday, with five Cowboys named to the first team and two to the second team.

First-team honorees were Montorie Bridges, Trevor Jeffries (Gillette), Logan Jensen, Casey Randles and Tate Samuelson. Cole Moody and Cole Verner (Green River) were named to the second team.

First-team selections must have maintained at least a 3.20 GPA while second-team selections must have maintained a GPA of 3.00 to 3.19.

Bridges
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

