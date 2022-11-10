Sheridan's Samantha Spielman signs to play golf at the University of Wyoming

Spielman won the Class 4A state championship in both 2020 and 2022, finished as the state runner-up as a freshman in 2019 and placed third as a junior in 2021 when she helped lead the Broncs to the 4A team title.

“Samantha is the whole package on and off the course," UW women's golf coach Josey Stender said in a release. "She is a long hitter and a methodical, strategic player. She is a tremendous multi-sport athlete from a very accomplished, athletic family. She knows how to win, be a positive teammate and will also bring a lot of national playing experience with her.”