Six Wyoming wrestlers advance to semifinals at Big 12 Championships

The University of Wyoming wrestling team placed six wrestlers into the semifinals of the Big 12 Championships on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Jaron Jensen got things started for the Cowboys with a 3-2 decision over No. 7 seed Cameron Hunsaker of Utah Valley at 149 pounds. At 165, No. 3 Cole Moody earned a 17-10 decision over No. 6 Jordan Robison of Northern Colorado to advance.

Sheridan native Hayden Hastings, the No. 2 seed at 174, began his day with a 6-1 decision over Julien Broderson of Iowa State and then held on for a 3-1 victory over No. 7 Cade King of South Dakota State in the quarterfinals.

At 184, No. 2 Tate Samuelson started his day with a 10-2 major decision over South Dakota State's Jacob Schoon and moved into the semifinals with an overtime victory over No. 7 Darrien Roberts of Oklahoma. No. 2 Stephen Buchanan, competing at 197, opened with an 11-5 decision over Jacob Seely of Northern Colorado and moved into the semis with a 3-1 decision over North Dakota State's Owen Pentz.

UW senior Brian Andrews, the defending Big 12 champ at 285, rolled into the semifinals with a dominating 12-1 major decision over Northern Colorado's Dalton Robertson.

The semifinals took place late Saturday, with the championship matches schedule for Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.