Star-Tribune's Davis Potter wins national sports writing award

Davis Potter, the University of Wyoming beat writer for the Casper Star-Tribune, was recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors recently as a national award winner.

Potter's story on the University of Wyoming's public apology to the Black 14 won first place in the 2019 APSE contest for breaking news in Category D, which is for publications of 15,000 and under.

Potter, who was named the 2019 Wyoming sportswriter of the year by the National Sports Media Association in January, also finished in the Top 5 in the APSE contest for beat writing and multimedia.

Potter joined the Star-Tribune in September 2018 after a stint at the Oxford (Mississippi) Eagle.

In addition to Potter's awards, the Star-Tribune finished in the top 5 in two photo categories. Cayla Nimmo placed second in the action photo category and Josh Galemore, who now works for the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, Arizona, placed fourth in the feature photo category.

The Star-Tribune also placed in the Top 5 in the APSE daily section and special section, was Top 10 in the Sunday section and earned honorable mention honors for its website.

