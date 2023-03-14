Three University of Wyoming wrestlers will compete at this weekend's NCAA Division I Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

UW senior Jacob Wright, who is seeded No. 15 at 157 pounds, is making his fourth appearance at the NCAA Championships. Wright finished third at the Big 12 Championships, He will wrestle 18th-seeded Derek Gilcher of Indiana.

Senior Cole Moody (165) finished fourth at the Big 12 Championships and is seeded 32nd. The two-time NCAA qualifier will take on No. 33 Josh Kim of Harvard in the first round.

Freshman Jore Volk is seeded No. 21 at 125 and wrestles No. 12 Michael Deaugstino of Northwestern.

The NCAA Championships run Thursday through Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.