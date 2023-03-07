Three University of Wyoming wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Division I Championships over the weekend with top-five finishes at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Cowboys, who finished 10th in the team standings, were led by graduate student Jacob Wright, who placed third at 157 pounds. In addition, redshirt seniot Cole Moody was fourth at 165 and freshman Jore Volk fifth at 125.

UW had three other placers as junior Garrett Ricks (133), senior Job Greenwood (141) and redshirt senior Chase Zollmann (149) all finished eighth.

The NCAA Championships are March 16-18 in Tulsa.