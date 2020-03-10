You are the owner of this article.
Three Wyoming wrestlers receive at-large bids to NCAA Championships
The University of Wyoming will send five wrestlers to the upcoming NCAA Division I Championships after it was announced Tuesday that three Cowboys had received at-large bids.

Sophomores Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) at 174 and Tate Samuelson at 184 and freshman Stephen Buchanan at 197 will join junior teammates Montorie Bridges (133) and Brian Andrews (heavyweight) at the NCAA Championships on March 19-21 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Andrews and Bridges were automatic qualifiers after Andrews finished first and Bridges third at the Big 12 Championship this past weekend. Seedings and brackets will be announced Wednesday.

Breaking News