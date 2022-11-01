Top-seeded Cowgirls looking to make history at Mountain West Tournament

LARAMIE – On Sept. 25, the Wyoming soccer team sunk to 1-4-4 after a 2-1 loss at San Diego State.

In a stunning turnaround, which included an improbable series of events on the final day of the regular season, the Cowgirls are now the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

UW will get a second chance to play the No. 5-seeded Aztecs in the semifinal round Wednesday at the UNM Soccer Complex (4 p.m., MW Network).

“It’s really been this fever dream in a sense like, wow, we really did that,” midfielder Jamie Tatum said. “I think we’re all past that point now knowing there’s more to do and more to prove.”

The Cowgirls finished the regular season 7-6-5 overall and 6-3-2 in MW play after winning three consecutive games to finish the campaign.

Tatum scored game-winning goals, both in the 89th minute, against Fresno State and San Jose State to put UW in position to share the MW crown.

All Colleen Corbin’s team needed last Thursday was a win at Colorado State, a New Mexico-SDSU draw and a SJSU win over Fresno State.

The Cowgirls smashed the rival Rams 4-0 in Fort Collins, then made the trip home to watch the Lobos and Aztecs tie, 0-0, and the Spartans’ 1-0 win over the Bulldogs at Corbin’s house.

“There were so many things that needed to go our way in order for things to shake out the way that they did. And they did. Every single thing we needed to have happen, happened,” Corbin said. “Getting to watch my team sit on my living room floor and count down to their championship is a core memory. I’m never going to forget that moment ever in my life.”

Corbin was named the MW coach of the year in her second season at UW, which was picked ninth in the preseason coaches poll.

“It’s always nice to feel like your colleagues in the conference are recognizing the work that you’re doing,” Corbin said. “At the same time, I’m not in the position I’m in if I don’t have the staff that I have. They’ve had my back time and time again where I’ve questioned myself. …

“It’s impossible to do it alone.”

Having great players helps, too.

Tatum is the conference’s offensive player of the year after leading the MW with nine goals, including three game-winners, and 22 points. Alyssa Bedard joined Tatum on the all-MW first team and freshman Alyssa Glover is the conference’s newcomer of the year.

“Being Mountain West offensive player of the year is freaking hard no matter where you are,” Corbin said of Tatum’s remarkable season. “To do it at a place like Wyoming where people perceive it to be hard enough to win here, let alone be an all-conference player, I’m so proud of her for believing in me, believing in our vision, trusting us with this process. Then for her committing 100 percent to what she knew she needed to do to be in this position.

“I’m over-the-moon happy for Jamie and over-the-moon happy for our program and the opportunity we have.”

The Aztecs (7-5-8, 5-3-3) advanced to the semifinal with one of the most dramatic wins in NCAA postseason history, defeating No. 4-seeded Utah State after 22 rounds of penalty kicks.

All-MW first-team selections Denise Castro (seven goals, four assists) and Emma Gaines-Ramos (six goals, seven assists) lead SDSU.

“That was a long night of soccer to go the full 90 (minutes), play the two overtimes and then have basically half an hour of PKs (penalty kicks). It was unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Corbin said of the Aztecs’ surviving and advancing through the marathon quarterfinal on Sunday. “San Diego State is a great program. They’re well coached, they’re historically successful and they’ve been in this position before. So it’s not going to be an easy game by any means.

“We feel like when we look at that game from the beginning of the season it was not our best showing. So to have a second chance is exciting.”

The SDSU-UW winner will advance to face the New Mexico-SJSU winner in the championship match at 6 p.m. Saturday.

This is the Cowgirls first MW Tournament appearance since 2018 when they also shared the regular-season title. The program is two wins away from reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

“I’m grateful to kind of put Wyoming soccer on the map and know that we’re finally getting the respect I think we’ve deserved for a long time,” Tatum said.