Twelve Wyoming student-athletes, one staffer test positive for COVID-19

LARAMIE -- Twelve student-athletes at the University of Wyoming have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
One athletic department employee has also tested positive for COVID-19, university spokesman Chad Baldwin told the Star-Tribune. The school isn't specifying which sports the athletes play.
The Star-Tribune has inquired as to how many of those cases are active at this point, but the university has yet to provide an answer.
The number of positives among athletes is an increase of eight from a month ago, though the athletic department has conducted roughly 168 additional tests since then. As of Sept. 15, UW athletics has administered approximately 774 tests of athletes, coaches and staffers, Baldwin said.
That's an overall positive rate of approximately 1.6 percent on tests administered by the athletic department. The number doesn't account for tests the university has conducted, Baldwin said.
The athletic department has been testing athletes since they began returning to campus in June for voluntary workouts as part of athletics' seven-phase plan to get all athletes back on campus. When four athletes tested positive in August, those were the first known COVID-19 cases within UW's athletic department.
Athletes and staffers were also tested by the university as part of its pre-return testing. Earlier this month, in response to a rise in coronavirus cases in the university community, UW briefly paused its plan to phase the student body back on campus for in-person instruction this fall. Since then, the school, which has implemented regular surveillance testing, has resumed gradually reopening campus.
Meanwhile, UW's football players could soon be returning to the field. The Mountain West Conference, of which UW is a member, is exploring the idea of have an abbreviated football season this fall after postponing fall sports indefinitely on Aug. 10. Presidents could vote on whether or not to resume football as soon as Thursday.
As of Tuesday, Wyoming has 4,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 598 of those being active. Fifty Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.
