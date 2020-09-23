Twelve Wyoming student-athletes, one staffer test positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Twelve student-athletes at the University of Wyoming have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

One athletic department employee has also tested positive for COVID-19, university spokesman Chad Baldwin told the Star-Tribune. The school isn't specifying which sports the athletes play.

The Star-Tribune has inquired as to how many of those cases are active at this point, but the university has yet to provide an answer.

The number of positives among athletes is an increase of eight from a month ago, though the athletic department has conducted roughly 168 additional tests since then. As of Sept. 15, UW athletics has administered approximately 774 tests of athletes, coaches and staffers, Baldwin said.

That's an overall positive rate of approximately 1.6 percent on tests administered by the athletic department. The number doesn't account for tests the university has conducted, Baldwin said.