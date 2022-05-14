Two Cowboys, one Cowgirls win gold at Mountain West Track & Field Championships

The University of Wyoming had a strong showing at the Mountain West Track & Field Championships on Friday in Fresno, California, with three athletes winning gold and two others capturing silver.

Kareem Mersal won the long jump with a leap of 25 feet, 2 inches, Pete Mead (Cheyenne East) cleared the bar at 6-09 to win the high jump and Shayla Howell went 20-03.75 to take the women's high jump crown.

In addition, Natrona County grad Hunter Brown finished second in the long jump with a mark of 24-09.75 and Katelyn Mitchem placing second in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10 minutes, 10.86 seconds.

The Cowboys ended the day in fourth place while the Cowgirls were in eighth.

