Two-time All-American wrestler Stephen Buchanan transfers to Oklahoma

Stephen Buchanan, who was a two-time All-American wrestler for the Wyoming Cowboys, has transferred to the University of Oklahoma.

Competing at 197 pounds, the senior finished eighth at the 2021 NCAA Championships and third at last year's meet to become just the fourth Cowboy to earn two All-America honors. Buchanan, who also qualified for the NCAA Championships in 2020 before the meet was canceled due to the pandemic, was 68-22 during his career at UW. He was 28-3 last season and became just the fourth Cowboy to win a Big 12 title.

Gage Hockett, who went 8-2 last season at 174 pounds for UW, also transferred to the Sooners. Hockett was a two-time Oklahoma state champion.

"They are both great additions to our team," OU head coach Lou Rosselli said in a release. "Stephen is a proven winner and will help us continue to build our program. Gage is disciplined and truly loves the sport. He is a great addition and has a contagious work ethic."