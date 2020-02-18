University of Wyoming announces Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020

The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020 was unveiled earlier this week and is comprised of student-athletes from five sports, an administrator and a volunteer with more than 40 years of service.
This year's inductees are: Wiles Hallock (administration, 1949-60), Tom Wilkinson (football and baseball, 1964-65), Mike Schenbeck (football, 1985-88), Jon Cogdill (football and wrestling, 1986-90), Kevin Mannon (track & field, 1998-99), Brandon Ewing (basketball, 2006-09) and Dennis Dreher (special achievement).
- Cogdill was along snapper and offensive lineman for two undefeated Western Athletic Conference championship teams (1987-88) and was a three-time WAC champion heavyweight for the Cowboys. The Kemmerer native posted a career record of 82-29-4, was a three-time NCAA Championships qualifier and was voted the Outstanding WAC wrestler in 1990.
- Dreher has been volunteering at UW athletics events since the early 1970s. He has been the statistician for Cowboys home football games since 1975, during which time he has missed only two games. Dreher has also served as a statistician for UW men's and women's basketball teams and even served as the Cowgirls public address announcer from 1973-86.
- Ewing was the first Cowboys basketball player to earn All-Mountain West honors all four years. He led the MW in scoring three times (2007-09) and finished his career second on the program's scoring list with 2,168 points. Ewing is also first in made free throws (697) second in made 3-point field goals (193) and assists (471) and third in steals (161).
- Hallock, who was hired as the athletics publicity director in 1949, became UW's first sports information director in 1954. He served on numerous boards throughout his time at Wyoming and also coached the UW track & field team. After leaving UW, Hallock served as the SID at Cal, and the commissioner of both the WAC and the Pac-8 Conference.
- Mannon was a seven-time All-American in the weight throw, shot put, discus and the hammer throw. He was a two-time WAC champion in both the shot put and weight throw and won the 1999 WAC discus title.
- Schenbeck was a three-year starter at linebacker for the Cowboys, earning All-WAC and honorable mention All-America honors in 1998. He played on two undefeated WAC championship teams (1987-88), during which he recorded 189 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 17 pass breakups.
- Wilkinson, a native of Greybull who was known as the "Greybull Rifle," was a three-year starting quarterback for the Cowboys. He set program records for most passing yards in a season and a career and was a three-time All-WAC selection. After graduating from UW, Wilkinson had a long career in the Canadian Football League and was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 1987. He also lettered three years for the baseball team while playing shortstop and pitcher.
Since the UW Hall of Fame's inception in 1993 a total of 173 individuals and 21 teams have been enshrined. This year's banquet and induction ceremony will take place at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on the UW campus on Sept. 4.