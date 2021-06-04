University of Wyoming athletics to host Summer Bash at David Street Station

Wyoming athletics will hold a Summer Bash later this month in downtown Casper.

Fans will be able to interact with athletes and coaches at the event, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. June 24 at David Street Station.

The Western Thunder Marching Band will play at the bash, and the University of Wyoming Spirit Squad with Pistol Pete will be in attendance.

"We are excited to make the trip up to Casper later this month to interact with our incredible fans," University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman said in a statement. "We would like to thank the David Street Station staff and the McMurry Foundation for helping make this event possible. Our supporters have stuck with us through this last year and as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic it is important that we get our fan base excited for the upcoming fall season."

The Wyoming football team recently announced it plans to allow full attendance at its games in War Memorial Stadium this fall. Last year, the Cowboys initially limited attendance at home games to 7,000 people, and that number was later limited to just 5,000.