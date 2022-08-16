University of Wyoming freshman Jore Volk wins U20 Freestyle World Championship

Incoming University of Wyoming freshman wrestler Jore Volk will start his first season with the Cowboys as a world champion. Volk grabbed his gold medal at the U20 Freestyle World Championships on Tuesday in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Competing in the 57 kg division, Volk went 4-0, defeating Merey Bazarbeyev of Kazakhstan 3-2 in the finals.

Volk, who is expected to compete in either the 125- or 133-pound weight class for the Cowboys this season, was a three-time state champion at Lakeview High in Minnesota.