University of Wyoming Hall of Fame wrestling coach Joe Dowler passes away

Former University of Wyoming head wrestling coach and UW Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame member Joe Dowler passed away this weekend, the university noted in a release Wednesday.

Dowler coached the Cowboys from 1973-87 and led the Pokes to four Western Athletic Conference championships (1982, 1984-86) and four Mountain Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Wrestling team titles (1984-87). He was named the WAC coach of the year following each of UW's WAC championship seasons.

“Joe Dowler was the type of person that motivated me to want to work in this industry,” UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman said in a release. “In our society today, we have so many “I” people, but Joe Dowler was always a “we” guy. He cared about the greater good and he cared about everyone in the department.

"He was a giant in the coaching world when you evaluate how many lives he touched. I will forever be grateful for the wisdom and friendship Joe provided.”

Dowler, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007, retired following the 1986-87 season with a career dual record of 102-63-2. During his tenure he coached 35 individual conference champions and two All-Americans.

Memorial services are pending at this time.

