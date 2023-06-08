University of Wyoming junior Kareem Mersal earned honorable mention All-America honors Wednesday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Austin, Texas.
Mersal finished 20th in the long jump competition with a mark of 24 feet, 5 inches.
Thursday night would be a busy one for athletes with Wyoming ties as UW senior Katelyn Mitchem was scheduled to compete in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, BYU senior Aubrey Frentheway (Cheyenne Central) was running in the 10,000-meter run and University of Washington senior Anna Gibson (Jackson) was competing in the 1500.
Former Rawlins standout Sydney Thorvaldson, now a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, will compete in the 5,000-meter run Saturday night.