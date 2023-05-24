Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

University of Wyoming long jump Kareem Mersal is headed to Austin, Texas.

The junior punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships on Wednesday by finishing 12th at the NCAA West Regional in Sacramento, California, with a leap of 25 feet, 0.25 inches to finish 12th. The native of Cairo, Egypt, entered the meet with a season-best jump of 25-8.75, which had him seeded No. 28.

Also Wednesday, UW freshman Cameron Burkett finished 39th in the shot put with a throw of 55-11.75. The former Kelly Walsh standout won the event at the Class 4A meet last year with a state-record mark of 65-10.25.

BYU senior and former Cheyenne Central star Aubrey Frentheway is scheduled to compete in the 10,000-meter run Thursday night. Frentheway has the eighth-fastest time among the qualifiers with a time of 32 minutes, 34.08 seconds.

Also Thursday, University of Washington senior and former Jackson standout Anna Gibson will run in the 1500. Gibson's qualifying time of 4:12.65 puts her in the No. 21 spot.

Saturday night, Arkansas sophomore Sydney Thorvaldson will compete in the 5000-meter run. The former Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year from Rawlins has the No. 16 mark in qualifying with a time of 15:41.58.