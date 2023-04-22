The University of Wyoming women’s tennis team made history Saturday.

The Cowgirls defeated New Mexico 4-0 in Fort Collins, Colorado, to claim the program’s first Mountain West regular season title. UW (14-9, 9-1 MW) had clinched at least a tie for the top spot with a 4-2 victory against Air Force on Friday before defeating the Lobos to win the title outright.

Wyoming won all three doubles matches for a 1-0 lead and then got victories from Sophie Zehender at No. 1 singles, Maria Oreshkina at No. 2 singles and Violetta Borodina at No. 3 singles to clinch the match.

“I feel so much pride right now,” longtime UW head coach Dean Clower said in a statement.

The Cowgirls will be the No. 1 seed at the MW Championships, which begin Wednesday in Las Vegas. UW opens play Thursday morning in the quarterfinals against the winner of Wednesday’s 8/9 matchup.