University of Wyoming volleyball releases 2021 schedule

The University of Wyoming volleyball team is set to return to the court in August. The Cowgirls' 2021 season tips off less than five months after the 2020 season, which was pushed back to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, concluded in April.

UW on Wednesday released the 2021 schedule, which begins Aug. 27 with the UniWyo Invite in Laramie. The regular season, which concludes Nov. 20 at Utah State, consists of 18 Mountain West matches and four tournaments (two home and two away). Last year, the Cowgirls' shortened season consisted of just 14 MW games, with UW finishing 8-6.

With the NCAA granting student-athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, the Cowgirls are expected to return the majority of their lineup.

Foremost among UW's returners is senior Jackie McBride, who has a chance to be the first five-time All-MW player in conference history. The 6-foot-1 middle blocker averaged 1.26 blocks and 2.4 kills per set last season and is No. 5 in program history with 462 career blocks.

Senior middle blocker Faith Waitsman; juniors KC McMahon, Abby Olsen and Kaitlyn Gehler; and sophomores Hailey Zuroske, Kyra Slavik and Erika Jones are other possible returners.

Freshmen Corin Carruth (Kelly Walsh) and Naya Shime (Riverton/Kelly Walsh) will also be back for their second seasons with the Cowgirls.

