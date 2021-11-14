University of Wyoming wrestler Cooper Voorhees wins title at CMU Open

University of Wyoming sophomore Cooper Voorhees went 4-0 Saturday to win the 157-pound title at the CMU Open in Grand Junction, Colorado. Competing unattached, seven of the nine UW wrestlers placed in the top six.

Freshman Aiden Noonan was second at 141 and freshman Bryce Dauphin (157) and Hayden Lieb (165) both finished third. The Cowboys also got a fourth-place finish from sophomore Kevin Anderson (Kelly Walsh) at 165, and sixth-place finishes from freshman Analu Benabise (Kelly Walsh) at 149 and senior Colby Huynh at 184.

UW officially opens the 2021-22 season when it hosts the Cowboy Open on Nov. 27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.