University of Wyoming sophomore Kareem Mersal was named the Mountain West Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday after his record-setting performance over the weekend.

Mersal placed second and set a new program record with a leap of 25 feet, 6.25 inches at the Fresno Invitational in Fresno, California.

The native of Cairo, Egypt, leads the MW and is currently No. 7 in the West Region Outdoor rankings for the event. He won the long jump at the MW Indoor Championships in February.

