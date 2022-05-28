University of Wyoming's Nathan Reid qualifies for NCAA Championships in discus

The University of Wyoming's Nathan Reid punched his ticket to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday night at the NCAA West Prelims in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The sophomore finished 10th in the discus with a throw of 182 feet, 4 inches to qualify for the NCAA Championships on June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon. UW's Tarique George finished 45th with a mark of 158-00.

Reid and Kareem Mersal will represent the Cowboys at the NCAA Championships. Mersal finished second in the long jump with a school-record leap of 25-10 on Wednesday.

In later events Saturday, the final day of the meet, Jackson's Anna Gibson (University of Washington) was set to compete in the quarterfinals of the 1,500-meter run and Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson (University of Arkansas) was scheduled to compete in the 5,000-meter run.

The top 12 individuals in each event qualify for the NCAA Championships.

