University of Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan wins Big 12 wrestling championship

University of Wyoming junior Stephen Buchanan was one of three Cowboys to punch his ticket to the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

Buchanan won the 197-pound title at the Big 12 championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, earning the title with a 6-5 decision over No. 2 seed Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State.

Buchanan, an All-American last year, won his 10th consecutive match and improved to 23-2 on the season.

“It’s a huge deal," UW head coach Mark Branch said in a release. "I think it’s safe to say that was the toughest weight here, too, and he went out and wrestled great. What an accomplishment for him and it’s not by accident.”

Other Cowboys who automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships were redshirt senior Jacob Wright, who finished third at 157; and redshirt senior Hayden Hastings (Sheridan), who finished fifth at 174.

Senior Tate Samuelson placed seventh at 184 and will find out later this week if he receives an at-large to the NCAA Championships.

Missouri won the Big 12 team title; the Cowboys finished ninth.

