UW athletics personnel lend helping hand at local food pantry

“Adding these volunteers coming in from UW athletics and all over the community, they’re the reason we’re still open,” Melbye said. “We honestly couldn’t be open without them. They’re tremendously helpful.”

Jude isn’t coordinating any more volunteer times for athletic department employees, though that doesn’t mean their work at Interfaith is done. Jude said now that the department is in its third week of volunteering, she has a list of 20 employees that have expressed a desire to do so.

Anyone who wants to now signs up for shifts online. McKinney, who also volunteers for Meals on Wheels, said he’s slated to volunteer at the food pantry again Friday while Jude also hopes her schedule allows her to volunteer again this week. Vandiver said he’s already scheduled to volunteer two more times in May.

Melbye said Interfaith is “pretty set” on volunteers, though it could be arranged for anyone who still wants to help to do so during slower periods each day. As Jude’s impromptu grocery run suggested, the organization’s most pressing needs are donations in order to keep up with the demands for money and food during a time in which some people find themselves in a pinch.