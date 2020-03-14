UW Cowgirl nordic team falls shy of gold at USCSA National Championships

The University of Wyoming women’s club nordic ski team finished second at the 2020 U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboarding National Championships in Lake Placid, New York, on Friday, placing just 7 points outside of a national championship.

Wyoming was just 4 points off the top of the podium after winning Thursday’s classic sprint. The Cowgirls finished second to national champion Castleton University (59 points) in Friday’s 15km classic to cement their placement in the standings with 66 total points. Saturday’s freestyle team sprint was canceled by the USCSA as a safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Cowboys’ nordic ski team finished fifth in the standings with 120 points.

“They all were amazing to place second on the day, just three points behind Castleton. The goal at the beginning of the week was to be close enough to Castleton to win the championship with the team sprint,” co-head coach Christi Boggs stated in a release. “They did their job being only seven points behind. Relay places are worth nine points, so it was an incredible day of skiing in the pouring rain and 45 mph wind gusts. It was truly insane, but we are extremely happy and lucky we got three races done.”