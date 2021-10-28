UW cross country teams head to Albuquerque for MW Championships

The University of Wyoming men's and women's cross country teams will be in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday to compete in the 2021 Mountain West Championships.

Leading the way for the Cowboys is senior Oisin O'Gallin, who finished 90th at the Pre-Nationals meet in Tallahassee, Florida, earlier this month. Rounding out the top five for the Cowboys at the meet were freshmen Mason Norman, Seth Bruxvoort and Gus McIntyre and sophomore Albert Steiner (Laramie).

The men's field features four nationally ranked teams in No. 11 Air Force, No. 19 Colorado State, No. 21 Utah State and No. 23 Boise State.

The Cowgirls are expected to be led by junior Katelyn Mitchem, who finished 100th at Pre-Nationals. She was followed by freshmen Leah Christians and Kylie Simshauser, junior Kaylee Kearse and senior Addi Iken.

No. 1 New Mexico headlines the women's field, which also includes No. 12 Colorado State and No. 28 Utah State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.