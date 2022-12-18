121922-spt-bkwcowgirls_merged

UW WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Cowgirls can’t survive second-half blitz in loss at Nebraska

Wyoming’s four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Sunday in a 66-39 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A 3-pointer by Quinn Weidemann pulled the Cowgirls within 34-30 midway through the third quarter, but the Huskers outscored UW 32-9, including 20-5 in the fourth quarter, to earn the non-conference victory.

The Cowgirls (6-4) committed a season-high 21 turnovers and were just 16-of-52 (30.8%) from the field. Nebraska (9-3) was 24-of-48 (50.0%) from the field and scored 25 points off UW’s turnovers.

Weidemann scored 10 points to lead the Cowgirls, who also got six points from Grace Ellis and five apiece from Tommi Olson and Malene Pedersen. Alexis Markowski was 4-of-5 from behind the arc and finished with 22 points for the Huskers.

The Cowgirls close their non-conference schedule Tuesday at Wichita State. It will be their second consecutive game without head coach Heather Ezell. The first-year coach, who is pregnant, is taking an indefinite leave of absence to focus on her health and the health of the baby.

MLB OFFSEASON

Dodgers agree to 1-year, $10M deal with DH Martinez

The Los Angeles Dodgers and designated hitter J.D. Martinez agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The 35-year-old Martinez, who also can play the corner outfield spots, hit .274 with 16 homers and 62 RBI last season with Boston.

The move reunites Martinez with Mookie Betts, who was traded from Boston to Los Angeles in February 2020.

Martinez was selected by Houston in the 20th round of the 2009 amateur draft. The five-time All-Star made his big league debut with the Astros in 2011.

Martinez is a .288 hitter with 282 homers and 899 RBI in 1,409 career games with four teams.

He had his best year with Boston in 2018, batting .330 with 43 homers and 130 RBI. He also hit .300 with three homers and 14 RBI in the postseason that year as the Red Sox won the World Series, beating the Dodgers for the title.

Los Angeles went 111-51 this year and won the NL West for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. But the Dodgers were upset by the Padres in the NL Division Series.

NBA

Lakers’ Anthony Davis set to miss weeks with foot injury

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return.

Davis — who leads the Lakers with averages of 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, numbers that had him in the NBA’s MVP conversation — was injured in the first half of the Lakers’ win over Denver on Friday night. He did not play after halftime.

It is yet another in a long line of injury woes for the eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. He missed 36 of the Lakers’ 72 regular-season games in the 2020-21 season, then didn’t play in 42 of their 82 games last season.

NBA

Celtics’ Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic’s Wagner

Boston’s Al Horford was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday.

The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston’s 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night.

At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds.

He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading Celtics after missing the previous five games.

Wagner finished with 25 points for the Magic, which won its fifth straight game.