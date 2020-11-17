 Skip to main content
2020-21 Wyoming Cowgirls basketball schedule
2020-21 Wyoming Cowgirls basketball schedule

Wyoming's 2020-21 Schedule

Date;Opponent

Dec. 5;Denver University

Dec. 8;Gonzaga

*Dec. 12;at UNLV

*Dec. 14;at UNLV

Dec. 20;at Northern Colorado

*Jan. 2;Fresno State

*Jan. 4;Fresno State

*Jan. 11;at Boise State

*Jan. 13;at Boise State

*Jan. 16;Air Force

*Jan. 18;Air Force

*Jan. 22;at Nevada

*Jan. 24;at Nevada

*Jan. 28;San Diego State

*Jan. 30;San Diego State

*Feb. 4;at Colorado State

*Feb. 6;at Colorado State

*Feb. 11;Utah State

*Feb. 13;Utah State

*Feb. 17;New Mexico

*Feb. 19;New Mexico

*Feb. 25;at San Jose State

*Feb. 27;at San Jose State

March 7-10;MW Tournament (Las Vegas)

* Mountain West game

Home games in bold

