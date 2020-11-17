2020-21 Wyoming Cowgirls basketball schedule

Wyoming's 2020-21 Schedule
Date;Opponent
Dec. 5;Denver University
Dec. 8;Gonzaga
*Dec. 12;at UNLV
*Dec. 14;at UNLV
Dec. 20;at Northern Colorado
*Jan. 2;Fresno State
*Jan. 4;Fresno State
*Jan. 11;at Boise State
*Jan. 13;at Boise State
*Jan. 16;Air Force
*Jan. 18;Air Force
*Jan. 22;at Nevada
*Jan. 24;at Nevada
*Jan. 28;San Diego State
*Jan. 30;San Diego State
*Feb. 4;at Colorado State
*Feb. 6;at Colorado State
*Feb. 11;Utah State
*Feb. 13;Utah State
*Feb. 17;New Mexico
*Feb. 19;New Mexico
*Feb. 25;at San Jose State
*Feb. 27;at San Jose State
March 7-10;MW Tournament (Las Vegas)
* Mountain West game
Home games in bold
