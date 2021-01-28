 Skip to main content
Big third quarter propels Wyoming Cowgirls to home victory over San Diego State
Big third quarter propels Wyoming Cowgirls to home victory over San Diego State

The Wyoming women's basketball team outscored San Diego State 22-11 in the third quarter on its way to a convincing 54-36 victory Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (7-7, 5-6 Mountain West) led 19-13 at the half before pulling away from the Aztecs in the second half to snap a two-game losing streak. Senior center Dagny Davidsdottir scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds while freshman post Marta Savic added a career-high 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting in just nine minutes off the bench. Junior point guard Tommi Olson finished with five points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Despite shooting 1 of 21 from behind the arc (4.8 percent), UW got the win by holding SDSU to 30.2 percent shooting from the field.

The two teams complete their two-game series Saturday at the A-A with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.

Davidsdottir
Tags

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

