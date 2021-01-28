Big third quarter propels Wyoming Cowgirls to home victory over San Diego State

The Wyoming women's basketball team outscored San Diego State 22-11 in the third quarter on its way to a convincing 54-36 victory Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (7-7, 5-6 Mountain West) led 19-13 at the half before pulling away from the Aztecs in the second half to snap a two-game losing streak. Senior center Dagny Davidsdottir scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds while freshman post Marta Savic added a career-high 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting in just nine minutes off the bench. Junior point guard Tommi Olson finished with five points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Despite shooting 1 of 21 from behind the arc (4.8 percent), UW got the win by holding SDSU to 30.2 percent shooting from the field.

The two teams complete their two-game series Saturday at the A-A with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.