Boise State uses late run to hand Wyoming Cowgirls their third loss in a row

Boise State pulled away down the stretch Wednesday to hand Wyoming its third consecutive loss, 68-62 in Boise, Idaho.
The Cowgirls (4-5, 2-4 Mountain West) took a 57-56 lead with 3 minutes, 45 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer from Alba Sanchez Ramos. But the Broncos (8-1, 5-1 MW) finished the game on a 12-5 run to sweep the two-game series. Boise State defeated Wyoming 68-61 on Monday.
Sanchez Ramos had a team-high 17 points for the Cowgirls, while McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) added 14 points off the bench and senior Dagny Davidsdottir chipped in 12.
UW out-rebounded Boise State, but shot just 35.5 percent from the field.
The Cowgirls return to the court Saturday when they host Air Force.