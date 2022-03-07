Cold-shooting Wyoming Cowgirls lose to Colorado State in MW Tournament quarterfinal

The Cowgirls went bust in Las Vegas this time.

Third-seeded Wyoming, the reigning Mountain West Tournament champion, lost 51-38 to No. 6 Colorado State in the quarterfinal round late Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Cowgirls (15-12) scored three points in the fourth quarter and allowed the Rams (20-10) to score the final 14 points of the game.

UW shot 25% (15-for-60) from the field and didn’t score over the final 6 minutes, 28 seconds.

Tommi Olson finished with 10 points on 4-for-15 to finish as the only Cowgirl in double figures.

McKenna Hofschild scored 16 points, Upe Atosu scored 14 points and Karly Murphy added 10 for CSU, which avenged last Wednesday’s overtime loss in Laramie.

“We just found enough defensive stops tonight. I really credit our team with how we guarded. Wyoming is a very difficult team to guard,” said CSU head coach Ryun Williams, who is from Gillette. “This was a three yards and a cloud of dust type of game, and I’m excited we came out on top.”

The Rams will face No. 2 New Mexico in the semifinals Tuesday (8:30 p.m., MW Network). The Lobos defeated No. 7 San Diego State 63-60 to advance.

McKinley Bradshaw gave the Cowgirls a 38-37 lead with a 3-pointer but they went 0-for-10 from the field the rest of the way.

Emily Mellema swished a jumper as the shot clock was expiring on a key possession and Bradshaw beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter to give the Cowgirls a 35-32 lead.

UW shot 28.1% (9-for-32) in the first half but led 23-22 after controlling the glass with a 27-14 rebounding edge. Olson had eight points at the break.

The Cowgirls scored the first six points of the game but trailed 10-9 after shooting 22.2% (4-for-18) from the field in the first quarter.

Olson made a 3 to give UW a 9-4 lead but the Cowgirls didn’t score over the final 4:28 of the frame.

Mellema capped an 8-0 spurt to give the Cowgirls a 23-20 advantage in the second quarter.

UW, which had won seven of its final eight games in the regular season, will wait to see if it receives a WNIT bid.

