Colorado State hands Wyoming women's basketball first Mountain West loss

Colorado State put together a 10-0 run late in the game to pull away for a 56-49 victory over the Wyoming women’s basketball team on Saturday and hand the Cowgirls their first Mountain West loss of the season.

The Cowgirls (7-6, 3-1 MW) had a 6-0 run, capped by Tereza Vitulova’s bucket, spanning the third and fourth quarters to take a 42-41 lead with 6 minutes, 15 seconds remaining. The game was tied at 44-all with 5:18 to play before the Rams (8-7, 2-1 MW) put the game-winning run together.

“Once again, I would tell you we played well enough defensively to win,” head coach Gerald Mattinson said in a release. “Obviously, we gave up some free throws and stuff at the end, but when you basically into the late fourth quarter and you’re holding a team into the 40s, you have to find a way to score more than 40 yourself.”

The game was a back-and-forth affair throughout, with 12 lead changes and eight ties. But Wyoming turned the ball over 15 times and was just 16 of 45 (35.6 percent) from the field.

Vitulova led the Cowgirls with 16 points and Taylor Rusk added 10. Makenzie Ellis had a game-high 22 points and Tori Williams finished with 14.

Colorado State scored the final five points of the first half to take a 29-28 lead into the locker room.

Wyoming plays at San Diego State on Wednesday.

