Cowgirl hoops set to host second-place San Jose State
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The University of Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team puts its current two-game winning streak on the line when they host San Jose State at Arena-Auditorium on 1 p.m. this Saturday afternoon.

Wyoming (10-9, 6-4 Mountain West) enters the contest still led by sophomore Tereza Vitulova, who leads the team in both points (14.4) and rebounds (5.6) per game. Senior Taylor Rusk averages 9.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while sophomore Quinn Weidemann also averages 9.2 points.

Sophomore Tommi Olson, a Worland native, earned her first career start against Utah State on Wednesday and netted career highs in minutes (39) and rebounds (eight).

San Jose State (15-6, 9-1) is one game behind conference leaders Fresno State.

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

