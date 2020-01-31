Cowgirl hoops set to host second-place San Jose State

The University of Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team puts its current two-game winning streak on the line when they host San Jose State at Arena-Auditorium on 1 p.m. this Saturday afternoon.

Wyoming (10-9, 6-4 Mountain West) enters the contest still led by sophomore Tereza Vitulova, who leads the team in both points (14.4) and rebounds (5.6) per game. Senior Taylor Rusk averages 9.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while sophomore Quinn Weidemann also averages 9.2 points.

Sophomore Tommi Olson, a Worland native, earned her first career start against Utah State on Wednesday and netted career highs in minutes (39) and rebounds (eight).

San Jose State (15-6, 9-1) is one game behind conference leaders Fresno State.

