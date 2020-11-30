Cowgirls announce game times for two non-conference contests

Game times for the University of Wyoming women's basketball two non-conference games were announced Monday.
The Cowgirls open the season Saturday when they host Denver University at 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium. UW hosts No. 18 Gonzaga on Tuesday, Dec. 8 with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Attendance at the Arena-Auditorium is set for 2,000 fans through December due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After their two non-conference games, the Cowgirls open Mountain West play at UNLV on Dec. 12 and Dec. 14.
