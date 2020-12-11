Cowgirls begin Mountain West season at UNLV on Saturday

The Wyoming Cowgirls will look to get back in the winning column this weekend when they open Mountain West play with a two-game set in Las Vegas against UNLV.

Wyoming (1-1) is coming off an 89-50 loss to No. 25 Gonzaga on Tuesday after opening the season with a victory over Denver. UNLV enters the game with a 1-2 mark.

Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) leads the Cowgirls in scoring at 12.5 points per game while senior transfer Dagny Davidsdottir adds 10.5 points and a team-best 8.5 rebounds per game.

Bailey Thomas averages 15.3 points per game to lead four Rebels in double figures.

Saturday's game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. tip-off. The teams will take Sunday off before completing the series Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.