Cowgirls begin Mountain West season at UNLV on Saturday

The Wyoming Cowgirls will look to get back in the winning column this weekend when they open Mountain West play with a two-game set in Las Vegas against UNLV.
Wyoming (1-1) is coming off an 89-50 loss to No. 25 Gonzaga on Tuesday after opening the season with a victory over Denver. UNLV enters the game with a 1-2 mark.
Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) leads the Cowgirls in scoring at 12.5 points per game while senior transfer Dagny Davidsdottir adds 10.5 points and a team-best 8.5 rebounds per game.
Bailey Thomas averages 15.3 points per game to lead four Rebels in double figures.
Saturday's game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. tip-off. The teams will take Sunday off before completing the series Monday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!