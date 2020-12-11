 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowgirls begin Mountain West season at UNLV on Saturday
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cowgirls begin Mountain West season at UNLV on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming Cowgirls will look to get back in the winning column this weekend when they open Mountain West play with a two-game set in Las Vegas against UNLV.

Wyoming (1-1) is coming off an 89-50 loss to No. 25 Gonzaga on Tuesday after opening the season with a victory over Denver. UNLV enters the game with a 1-2 mark.

Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) leads the Cowgirls in scoring at 12.5 points per game while senior transfer Dagny Davidsdottir adds 10.5 points and a team-best 8.5 rebounds per game.

Bailey Thomas averages 15.3 points per game to lead four Rebels in double figures.

Saturday's game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. tip-off. The teams will take Sunday off before completing the series Monday.

McKinley Bradshaw

Bradshaw
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News