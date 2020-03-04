Cowgirls eliminated from MW Tournament with semifinal loss to Boise State

Wyoming's run in the Mountain West women's basketball tournament ended late Tuesday night. Now the Cowgirls will have to wait to see if there's any life left in their season.
The Cowgirls cut a 14-point deficit to five late in the second half but couldn't get any closer in a 79-71 semifinal loss to Boise State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. It's the second straight season the Broncos have eliminated UW from the tournament after knocking off the Cowgirls in last year's tournament final.
"Boise is a very talented team," UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. "They're well coached. They played very well tonight and took us out of some of the things we wanted to do. And we just came up short."
Boise will go for its fourth straight MW tournament title against top-seeded Fresno State late Wednesday night. Meanwhile, UW will have to wait nearly two weeks for Selection Monday (March 16) to find out if an invite to the Women's National Invitation Tournament -- a tournament the Cowgirls have played in in three straight years -- or any other postseason event is in the cards.
You have free articles remaining.
Fresh off a comeback win over Utah State in the quarterfinals a day earlier, UW brought a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game. Tereza Vitulova paced the Cowgirls with 16 points and seven rebounds while Taylor Rusk and Quinn Weidemann added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
But the Cowgirls had their worst shooting night of the season from the outside, making just 1 of their 13 3-point attempts. Boise, which got a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds from A'Shanti Coleman and 13 points from Riley Lupfer, went 8 of 26 from beyond the arc.
Yet UW outscored the Broncos 50-32 in the paint and shot 45.9 percent from the field to stay close. The teams were tied after a quarter, but UW trailed 44-32 at the half after Boise closed the second quarter on a 19-6 run.
"Without looking at the film, I really couldn't tell you what happened (in the second quarter)," Mattinson said. "I know they shot the ball well. I know we got confused a couple times on what we wanted to do with their on-ball screens."
The Broncos claimed their largest lead with the first basket of the third quarter. UW got within six entering the fourth and trailed just 68-63 with 5 minutes, 2 seconds left, but Boise responded with the next two baskets and kept the Cowgirls at bay the rest of the way.
UW shot 93.3 percent (14 of 15) from the free-throw line, but Boise wasn't far behind at 81.3 percent (13 of 16) in handing the Cowgirls their first loss since Feb. 8.