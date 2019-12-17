Cowgirls fall short against No. 17 Gonzaga on Tuesday

The Wyoming women's basketball team jumped out to an early lead against No. 17 Gonzaga on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium, but the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for the victory.
The Cowgirls (6-5) led by five points in the first quarter and took a 16-15 advantage into the second quarter. The Bulldogs (10-1) outscored UW 14-8, though, to take a 29-24 lead into the locker room.
Wyoming stayed within striking distance in the second half, but was unable to close the gap in losing its second straight game.
Tereza Vitulova led the Cowgirls with 14 points and Quinn Weidemann scored all 10 of her points in the first half. Taylor Rusk and Alba Sanchez Ramos added seven points apiece. Vitulova and Sanchez Ramos paced Wyoming on the boards with seven rebounds each.
The Cowgirls don't return to the court until Jan. 1 when they host Boise State.